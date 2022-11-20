LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Auburn defeats Western Kentucky 41-17

Auburn running back Tank Bigsby (4) carries the ball as Western Kentucky defensive back Rome...
Auburn running back Tank Bigsby (4) carries the ball as Western Kentucky defensive back Rome Weber (5) tries to tackle him during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)(Butch Dill | AP)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Nov. 19, 2022 at 6:36 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUBURN, Ala. (WSFA) - The Auburn Tigers defeated the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers at Jordan-Hare Stadium Saturday evening.

The Tigers scored first with 7:16 left to play in the first quarter as running back Tank Bigsby rushed up the middle for a touchdown - after a drive of 13 plays and 68 yards.

With 37 seconds left in the first quarter, Auburn extended its lead over Western Kentucky with a 51-yard field goal. This came after a drive of 9 plays and 37 yards.

The Hilltoppers were finally able to add their first points to the game in the second quarter. Western Kentucky’s Brayden Narveson scored a 27-yard field goal.

But Auburn defended their lead over WK as they scored a 20-yard touchdown - with 7:21 left before halftime.

Minutes later, the Hilltoppers returned with a 22-yard TD, closing the scoring gap.

And with just six seconds left in the second quarter, Western Kentucky scored a 27-yard TD to tie the game 17-17.

The tie was finally broken in the third quarter. With 7:17 left to play, Auburn’s Alex McPherson scored a 28-yard field goal.

With just over a minute left in the third quarter, Auburn widened the lead as the Tigers scored a 35-yard touchdown.

With 7:48 left to play in the game, the Tigers got a 40-yard touchdown, which led to Auburn doubling its points over WK, 34-17.

Auburn didn’t stop there though. With 6:15 left to play, the Tigers intercepted the ball and scored another touchdown.

The Tigers went on to beat the Hilltoppers 41-17.

Auburn, 5-6, will travel to Tuscaloosa to face Alabama in the Iron Bowl next Saturday at 2:30 p.m. CT.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2022 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Source: WBRC video
UPDATE: 4 Sylacauga children located safely in Georgia
Three teens were killed in a crash on Hwy. 91 in Cullman County
ALEA: Three teens killed in Cullman County crash were trying to get away from police
An off-duty Jefferson County Sheriff's Deputy found a body under debris in Fairfield Saturday...
Body found under debris in Fairfield
Source: WBRC video
Renovations almost complete at Western Hills Mall
5 people arrested in connection to fentanyl overdose death
Police: 5 people arrested in connection to fentanyl overdose death

Latest News

Alabama running back Jase McClellan (2) scores a touchdown against Austin Peay at Bryant...
No. 8 Tide cruises to 34-0 win over Austin Peay
The Blazers running back leads the nation in rushing yards per game
UAB’s McBride running as one of the best backs in the country
The hometown quarterback has thrived in his first season with the Bulldogs
Hiers helps lead Samford to its first SoCon title since 2013
Bo Scarbrough is a two time college football national championship and also a member of the...
Bo Scarbrough on Bama’s football issues this season