ALDOT to close portions of I-20 for road work

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT) will be closing portions of Interstate 20 daily beginning on Monday, November 21 and lasting until Wednesday, November 23.

The inside and outside lanes of Interstate 20 at exit 135 at Old Leeds Road will close at 8 a.m. The closures will affect both east- and westbound sides of the interstate for asphalt overlay.

ALDOT expects all lanes to be reopened to traffic at approximately 4 p.m. on each day.

Drivers are asked to consider using alternate routes and adjust their arrival and departure times.

