LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

4 drowned, 5 missing from capsized boat off Florida Keys

The U.S. Coast Guard said Sunday that nine people were rescued and the body of one person was...
The U.S. Coast Guard said Sunday that nine people were rescued and the body of one person was recovered Saturday after the boat capsized about 50 miles from Little Torch Key, Florida.(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 20, 2022 at 11:15 AM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARATHON, Fla. (AP) — At least four people are believed to have drowned and rescuers were searching for another five people off the Florida Keys after a homemade vessel capsized during a failed migration attempt.

The U.S. Coast Guard said Sunday that nine people were rescued and the body of one person was recovered Saturday after the boat capsized about 50 miles from Little Torch Key, Florida.

Some of those rescued were wearing life jackets which likely saved their lives in the waves that hit as high as 8 feet amid 30 mph winds.

The Coast Guard didn’t immediately say from where the people on the boat were migrating.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An off-duty Jefferson County Sheriff's Deputy found a body under debris in Fairfield Saturday...
Body found under debris in Fairfield
5 people arrested in connection to fentanyl overdose death
Police: 5 people arrested in connection to fentanyl overdose death
The northbound traffic is currently being diverted onto Alabama 204.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash in Calhoun Co. blocks part of U.S. 431
Source: WBRC video
UPDATE: 4 Sylacauga children located safely in Georgia
Ringo the VTPD pony
Virginia police department adds pony to its force

Latest News

Dating is tough and apparently more expensive than ever.
Dating costs 40% more than it did 10 years ago, report says
Police in Colorado say five people are dead and 18 have been wounded in a shooting at a...
Police: Gunman kills 5 at gay nightclub, subdued by patrons
A plume of smoke rises during a fire caused by a Russian attack in Kherson, southern Ukraine,...
Renewed shelling threatens key Ukrainian nuclear plant
Todd Chrisley, left, and his wife, Julie Chrisley, pose for photos at the 52nd annual Academy...
Reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley to be sentenced