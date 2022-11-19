LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

TS Police Support League gives away 1,500 frozen turkeys

The fourth annual Great Turkey Giveaway was held Saturday by the TS Police Support League in...
The fourth annual Great Turkey Giveaway was held Saturday by the TS Police Support League in Eutaw.(TS Police Support League, Inc.)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Nov. 19, 2022 at 4:10 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EUTAW, Ala. (WBRC) - Over a thousand frozen turkeys were given away in Eutaw on Saturday ahead of Thursday’s Thanksgiving holiday.

The fourth annual Great Turkey Giveaway was held by TS Police Support League, Inc. (TSPSL), in partnership with Greene County Sheriff Jonathan Benison. 1,500 turkeys were given away in the jail parking lot at a cost of over $43,000.

“We are blessed to be able to continue to provide for the citizens of Greene County,” said TSPSL President Sheila Smith. “Without electronic bingo funds, none of our gifts would be possible.”

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Source: WBRC video
UPDATE: 4 Sylacauga children located safely in Georgia
Three teens were killed in a crash on Hwy. 91 in Cullman County
ALEA: Three teens killed in Cullman County crash were trying to get away from police
An off-duty Jefferson County Sheriff's Deputy found a body under debris in Fairfield Saturday...
Body found under debris in Fairfield
Source: WBRC video
Renovations almost complete at Western Hills Mall
5 people arrested in connection to fentanyl overdose death
Police: 5 people arrested in connection to fentanyl overdose death

Latest News

The northbound traffic is currently being diverted onto Alabama 204.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash in Calhoun Co. blocks part of U.S. 431
An off-duty Jefferson County Sheriff's Deputy found a body under debris in Fairfield Saturday...
Body found under debris in Fairfield
ALEA explains how Emergency Missing Child Alerts are issued
The CDC's latest report shows around 11% of teens are using tobacco products or have in the...
CDC report shows more than 3 million teens using tobacco