TS Police Support League gives away 1,500 frozen turkeys

EUTAW, Ala. (WBRC) - Over a thousand frozen turkeys were given away in Eutaw on Saturday ahead of Thursday’s Thanksgiving holiday.

The fourth annual Great Turkey Giveaway was held by TS Police Support League, Inc. (TSPSL), in partnership with Greene County Sheriff Jonathan Benison. 1,500 turkeys were given away in the jail parking lot at a cost of over $43,000.

“We are blessed to be able to continue to provide for the citizens of Greene County,” said TSPSL President Sheila Smith. “Without electronic bingo funds, none of our gifts would be possible.”

