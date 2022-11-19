LawCall
TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash in Calhoun Co. blocks part of U.S. 431

The northbound traffic is currently being diverted onto Alabama 204.
The northbound traffic is currently being diverted onto Alabama 204.
By WBRC Staff
Published: Nov. 19, 2022 at 12:17 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CALHOUN COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A crash involving several cars in Calhoun County Saturday has blocked the northbound lanes of U.S. 431 near the intersection of Alabama 204.


The northbound traffic is currently being diverted onto Alabama 204. Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division are on the scene investigating and will continue to monitor the situation.

