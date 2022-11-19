LawCall
Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign kicking off this weekend; volunteers needed

By Lauren Jackson
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 9:55 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - On November 19, shoppers will start hearing the familiar jingle as they enter the grocery store. The Salvation Army of Greater Birmingham is launching their Red Kettle Campaign.

“It’s hard to find volunteers to ring, it’s hard to find even paid workers to ring,” Area Commander Major Robert Lyle said. “We may have 20 locations that we can ring the bells, but we may only be able to fill 10 or 12.”

Lyle said more than 80 kettles will be spread throughout Birmingham, Bessemer, and Alabaster. Each has their own donation goals, with $50,000 from alabaster and $200,000 from Birmingham area.

“This year is definitely going to be better than last year,” Lyle said. “In Bessemer, our goal is $100,000, because we just re-opened a church there. We have a thriving food pantry and we are seeing more in need. With a lot of the Covid restrictions gone, we anticipate more people at the kettle giving.”

Lyle said they use the kettle money for Christmas time giving, funding for their 200-bed shelter, and their utilities programs.

“It’s more difficult each year to raise the resources that we need,” Lyle said. “You can still donate with your credit card. For those that want to walk by and they have no cash, a lot of folks are paying by cash app.”

If you’d like to donate to The Salvation Army of Greater Birmingham, click here.

If you’d like to volunteer, click here.

Source: WBRC video
