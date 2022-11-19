Pensacola PD to deliver Thanksgiving groceries to local families

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WALA) - For the third year, Pensacola Police Department will be delivering all the groceries needed for a basic Thanksgiving meal to a number of local families during the week of Thanksgiving.

PPD officers will be delivering the Thanksgiving groceries 29 families in the community, totaling 141 individuals, and will be catching up with some of the families that have made lasting impressions on the officers and staff over the last year. The recipient families were all nominated by members of the PPD.

The PPD will load their vehicles at 9 a.m. Monday, Nov. 21 at Apple Market, 1021 Scenic Highway in Pensacola, then begin making deliveries.

The food distribution is made possible in partnership with the Kugelman Family Foundation, Pensacola’s Finest Foundation, Manna Food Pantries and Apple Market Inc., according to the PPD.

---

