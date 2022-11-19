Jimmie Hale Mission in need of donations as warming shelter fills up during cold snap

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jimmie Hale Mission is opening its warming shelter’s doors on November 18th.

Mission leaders said when it’s cold night after night, that’s when they see the most guests in the warming shelter. Executive Director Perryn Carroll said they started the season seeing about 60 guests in the warming shelters, but now it’s more than 100 and climbing.

The shelter just restocked on blankets for each bed, but now they need more waters, soft breakfast bars, and fruit, like bananas and oranges. Carroll said each person gets a meal, a cot and blanket, and snacks for the next day.

She said when it’s below freezing, guests are always grateful for the help.

“They are thrilled to be there,” Carroll said. “We do a bag check to make sure everyone stays safe and we have an officer overnight, but we have not had any problems. Everyone is so appreciative; they just thank us and are genuinely appreciative.”

The warming shelter is downtown on 2nd Avenue and it is open from 7 p.m. until 7a.m.

Click here to donate to the Jimmie Hale Mission. If you would like to volunteer, click here.

