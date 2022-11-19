Hoover Police prepare for heavy traffic on Friday night

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - City of Hoover residents are in for a busy night with three big events taking place on Friday. That, of course, means a lot of traffic.

The Hoover Bucs will host Thompson in a second-round playoff game, Market Noel and a tree lighting at the Galleria are all taking place on Friday night.

The Hoover Police Department started gearing up for Friday’s traffic with additional officers in place around 3 p.m. to help assist with incoming traffic and provide additional security.

Officers are stationed at nearby intersections with electronic sign boards to direct drivers to the best routes.

Debbie Evans, who is attending the Hoover vs Thompson playoff game, said she’s been planning her routes and arrival all week.

“Based on last year, parking and timing is everything,” Evans said. “I live out here, so I kind of know some tricks, but I definitely suggest not waiting until the last minute or you will definitely miss kick off.”

Hoover Police said for drivers to have patience and give yourself enough time to arrive.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.