Body found under debris in Fairfield

FAIRFIELD, Ala. (WBRC) - A man’s body was found under some debris early Saturday morning in Fairfield, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department.

Authorities say around 1:45 a.m. an off-duty sheriff’s deputy saw the debris in the 6500 block of Aaron Aranov Drive and that’s when he found the body.

Detectives from both the Criminal Division and the Sheriff’s Traffic Accident Reconstruction Team were called in to investigate the death. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office will conduct an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

If you have any information regarding this case, please contact the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office at 205-325-1450, option 2.

