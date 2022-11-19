LawCall
Body found under debris in Fairfield

An off-duty Jefferson County Sheriff's Deputy found a body under debris in Fairfield Saturday...
An off-duty Jefferson County Sheriff's Deputy found a body under debris in Fairfield Saturday morning.(Jefferson Co. Sheriff's Office)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Nov. 19, 2022 at 7:22 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
FAIRFIELD, Ala. (WBRC) - A man’s body was found under some debris early Saturday morning in Fairfield, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department.

Authorities say around 1:45 a.m. an off-duty sheriff’s deputy saw the debris in the 6500 block of Aaron Aranov Drive and that’s when he found the body.

Detectives from both the Criminal Division and the Sheriff’s Traffic Accident Reconstruction Team were called in to investigate the death. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office will conduct an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

If you have any information regarding this case, please contact the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office at 205-325-1450, option 2.

