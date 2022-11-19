Attorneys give update on Hoover payroll issues

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Hoover Fire Department employees who were overpaid received notification last week that their checks would be deducted, with the first deduction occurring on Friday, November 18.

The Hoover Fire Fighter Association contacted attorney Liz Young for help a couple of days after receiving that notification.

Young said some employees were overpaid as little as $30 to $40 over the four-to-five-month period while some were overpaid as much as $10,000.

“The concern came in for some of those individuals that do owe a higher amount, with it being Christmas time and the holidays, that it will create a financial burden for them,” Young said.

Young has been working with City of Hoover attorneys to find the best solution for the affected employees.

“They will be given a little additional time that extends past the holidays, if they need it, and also other options for making sure that they get that full amount paid,” Young said.

Young said overtime was the biggest issue in the calculations of overpay for firefighters.

Some police officers are still facing issues with their paychecks.

Attorney Scott Morrow said the field training officer pay is left off of the checks. There is no education incentive pay on this check.

“The overtime rates are wrong,” Morrow said. “There is unknown coding that my client has $2,800 in some unknown code that he is showing year to date, and he doesn’t know what it means.”

Morro plans to go before the city council Monday.

In response, the City of Hoover sent a statement saying:

“We continue to experience computation errors with our payroll software and are working with the vendor to resolve them. The priority is on correcting any underpayments as quickly as possible. We have engaged outside auditors to verify that all employees are compensated correctly”

