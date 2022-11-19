LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Attorneys give update on Hoover payroll issues

By Aajene Robinson
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 8:56 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Hoover Fire Department employees who were overpaid received notification last week that their checks would be deducted, with the first deduction occurring on Friday, November 18.

The Hoover Fire Fighter Association contacted attorney Liz Young for help a couple of days after receiving that notification.

Young said some employees were overpaid as little as $30 to $40 over the four-to-five-month period while some were overpaid as much as $10,000.

“The concern came in for some of those individuals that do owe a higher amount, with it being Christmas time and the holidays, that it will create a financial burden for them,” Young said.

Young has been working with City of Hoover attorneys to find the best solution for the affected employees.

“They will be given a little additional time that extends past the holidays, if they need it, and also other options for making sure that they get that full amount paid,” Young said.

Young said overtime was the biggest issue in the calculations of overpay for firefighters.

Some police officers are still facing issues with their paychecks.

Attorney Scott Morrow said the field training officer pay is left off of the checks. There is no education incentive pay on this check.

“The overtime rates are wrong,” Morrow said. “There is unknown coding that my client has $2,800 in some unknown code that he is showing year to date, and he doesn’t know what it means.”

Morro plans to go before the city council Monday.

In response, the City of Hoover sent a statement saying:

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Source: WBRC video
UPDATE: 4 Sylacauga children located safely in Georgia
Three teens were killed in a crash on Hwy. 91 in Cullman County
ALEA: Three teens killed in Cullman County crash were trying to get away from police
Birmingham Police were at a Days Inn investigating a shooting early this morning.
Shooting investigation underway at Days Inn
FILE - Taylor Swift attends an in-conversation with Taylor Swift event at the Toronto...
Ticketmaster cancels public on-sale for Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour
Kamille Cupcake McKinney
Justice for ‘Cupcake’ McKinney: Jury returns guilty verdict

Latest News

New information on Hoover payroll issues
New information on Hoover payroll issues
Leeds man charged with murder after overdose death
Leeds man charged with murder after overdose death
Hoover Police prep for Hoover/Thompson game, Market Noel traffic
Hoover Police prepare for heavy traffic on Friday night
Missing man Jimmy Ray Coley.
Police searching for missing Bibb County man