UAB economist giving insight into holiday shopping economy

By Lauren Harksen
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 10:28 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - With the holidays right around the corner, many people might already be shopping for gifts. But will inflation force our holiday shopping budget to rise? An economy professor at UAB says it all depends on what’s on your list.

“You might want to cut the thanksgiving turkey and get a flat screen,” joked Ben Meadows. He’s an assistant professor for economics at UAB,

He explains while prices for some items are down, others are way up. The most inflation-heavy item, according to Meadows, will probably be your holiday meal.

“If we’re looking at grocery store, or the prices that consumers experience at the grocery store, year over year, that inflation’s around 11 percent, which is pretty pretty high,” he explained.

While you may experience sticker shock at the grocery store this season, it’s actually easier for some to purchase electronics.

“If you look at electronic expenditures, perhaps over the past ten years, it looks like there’s runaway deflation,” said Meadows. “Basically, we’ve gotten so good at producing electronics, that they’ve gotten cheaper year over year.”

So headphones, TVs, laptops, and other gadgets could be the go-to gifts this year. Meadows adds that clothing isn’t an awful choice either.

“Apparel inflation is actually on-par with where it’s been the past couple of years so it’s hard to throw stones at that,” he added.

With Christmas only about five weeks away, Meadows says he doesn’t expect prices to change too much in the next month and a half, but he still recommends shopping early so you can find that perfect gift.

