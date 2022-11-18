LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Tuscaloosa church gives food to families for Thanksgiving

By Kelvin Reynolds
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 7:22 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The Outreach Ministry of Saint Paul Baptist Church continued a tradition that extends well beyond this holiday season. WBRC was there as it hosted its last drive through food giveaway of 2022. The church works to address food insecurity in West Tuscaloosa by having a food pantry and hosting food giveaways throughout the year.

The one on Thursday is one of the most significant. Church members and volunteers want to add to the holiday spirit by helping others have a good Thanksgiving dinner. Drivers lined up in cars for several blocks to get bags or food that included sides, snacks, different drinks and a hen or turkey. P

astor Lonnie Weaver expressed how this helps fulfill the church’s mission in this community. “I want to really be focusing on the fact that it’s good for them to be together and to have family together at a time like this. Cause you know during the COVID season we lost so many loved ones. This will be a time of reflection but also a time of Thanksgiving so we can give God praise and thanks for the fact we are able to for the holidays.”

Saint Paul Baptist Church wanted to feed three hundred families through this drive through food giveaway. It hosts four each year.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Birmingham Police were at a Days Inn investigating a shooting early this morning.
Shooting investigation underway at Days Inn
FILE - Taylor Swift attends an in-conversation with Taylor Swift event at the Toronto...
Ticketmaster cancels public on-sale for Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour
Kamille Cupcake McKinney
Justice for ‘Cupcake’ McKinney: Jury returns guilty verdict
Emergency Missing Child Alert issued for 4 Sylacauga children
Emergency Missing Child Alert issued for 4 Sylacauga children
The first bundle clipped the worker, while the second rolled over and crushed him, according to...
Construction worker dies after 3,000 lbs. of lumber falls on him

Latest News

A family and community heartbroken tonight over the loss of 14-year-old student Moriah Quib...
Friends, family, and loved ones remember 14-year-old Moriah Quib Marquez
JCSO urges folks to register in security camera sharing program
Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department looking to grow new doorbell camera sharing program
Source: WBRC video
Birmingham crews mapping out plans for roadway resurfacing in 2023
Three teens were killed in a crash on Hwy. 91 in Cullman County
ALEA: Three teens killed in Cullman County crash were trying to get away from police