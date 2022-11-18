Tuscaloosa church gives food to families for Thanksgiving

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The Outreach Ministry of Saint Paul Baptist Church continued a tradition that extends well beyond this holiday season. WBRC was there as it hosted its last drive through food giveaway of 2022. The church works to address food insecurity in West Tuscaloosa by having a food pantry and hosting food giveaways throughout the year.

The one on Thursday is one of the most significant. Church members and volunteers want to add to the holiday spirit by helping others have a good Thanksgiving dinner. Drivers lined up in cars for several blocks to get bags or food that included sides, snacks, different drinks and a hen or turkey. P

astor Lonnie Weaver expressed how this helps fulfill the church’s mission in this community. “I want to really be focusing on the fact that it’s good for them to be together and to have family together at a time like this. Cause you know during the COVID season we lost so many loved ones. This will be a time of reflection but also a time of Thanksgiving so we can give God praise and thanks for the fact we are able to for the holidays.”

Saint Paul Baptist Church wanted to feed three hundred families through this drive through food giveaway. It hosts four each year.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.