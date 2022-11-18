LawCall
Trash pickup changing in the City of Trussville

(KAUZ)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 12:50 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TRUSVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - Residents in Trussville will soon be getting used to a new routine as Amwaste takes over the city’s trash services.

Starting December 1 trash will be collected on Fridays and all carts must be out by 6 a.m.

See attached flyers for additional details.

Trussville Amwaste trash guidelines
Trussville Amwaste trash guidelines(Amwaste)
Trussville Amwaste trash guidelines
Trussville Amwaste trash guidelines(City of Trussville)

