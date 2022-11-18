Trash pickup changing in the City of Trussville

TRUSVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - Residents in Trussville will soon be getting used to a new routine as Amwaste takes over the city’s trash services.

Starting December 1 trash will be collected on Fridays and all carts must be out by 6 a.m.

See attached flyers for additional details.

Trussville Amwaste trash guidelines (Amwaste)

Trussville Amwaste trash guidelines (City of Trussville)

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.