Renovations almost complete at Western Hills Mall

FAIRFIELD, Ala. (WBRC) - Fairfield’s Western Hills Mall was purchased back in January by The Peleg Group, a real estate investment and managing company.

The company has already made some huge renovations to the mall.

Owner Ami Peleg said the renovations cost nearly $4 million, however, he said it’s worth it because their goal is to attract people back to the once thriving mall.

Peleg said about 15 years ago, Western Hills Mall was a one of the biggest malls in the area.

Fast forward - shopping trends have changed and big-name stores have gone out of business.

Peleg said they have already began accepting a variety of new tenants, and they are looking for stores with good customer service.

Once all the renovations are complete, the new tenants can move in.

The renovations include a new parking lot, LED lights, a new air conditioning system, new paint throughout the mall, a new food court, bathrooms, and right now, they are finishing up roof repairs.

“To replace it, replace with a brand-new roof, we’ve been working on this for about half a year just on the roof and we are still working on it,” Peleg said. “Hopefully within about a month or two months, by the end of the year, the roof will be finished and for the season, I think the mall will be completely done.”

Fairfield Mayor Eddie Penny said this partnership will bring a significant economic impact to the city.

