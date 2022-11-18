LawCall
Police searching for missing Bibb County man

Missing man Jimmy Ray Coley.
Missing man Jimmy Ray Coley.(Source: Bibb County Sheriff's Department)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 5:48 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
BIBB COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing man.

Police say 74-year-old Jimmy Ray Coley was last seen on Sunday, Nov. 13.

His vehicle is a 2020 white Toyota RAV4, tag number 7A0073R.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Coley, please contact police immediately.

