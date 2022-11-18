Police searching for missing Bibb County man

BIBB COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing man.

Police say 74-year-old Jimmy Ray Coley was last seen on Sunday, Nov. 13.

His vehicle is a 2020 white Toyota RAV4, tag number 7A0073R.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Coley, please contact police immediately.

