Police: 5 people arrested in connection to fentanyl overdose death

LEEDS, Ala. (WBRC) - The Leeds Police Department has arrested five people in connection to a death as a result from fentanyl overdose.

On Nov 14, 2022, the Leeds PD Operations Support Unit and Detectives began to close investigations that have been ongoing after an individual died from an overdose of fentanyl and persons selling narcotics.

Jose Ingnacio Medina-Estrada, 33, is charged with Murder for distributed fentanyl which immediately took the life of someone who thought they were obtaining marijuana.

Jose Ingnacio Medina-Estrada (Leeds Police Department)

During the investigation, officers also took four additional individuals into custody.

Janice Latisha Harris, 41, is charged with Drug Trafficking, Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance.

Janice Latisha Harris (Leeds Police Department)

Dennis Lamont Edwards, 30, is charged with Drug Trafficking x2, Unlawful Distribution of a Controlled Substance x4 Certain persons forbidden to possess a pistol, Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance.

Dennis Lamont Edwards (Leeds Police Department)

Juan Jose Medina, 25, is charged with Unlawful Possession of Marijuana 1st Degree, Cruelty to Animals.

Juan Jose Medina (Leeds Police Department)

Gerardo Martinez-Estrada, 21, is charged with Unlawful Possession of Marijuana 1st, Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Gerardo Martinez-Estrada (Leeds Police Department)

Anyone with information on criminal activity is encouraged to contact the Leeds Police Department at 205-699-2581.

