LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Police: 5 people arrested in connection to fentanyl overdose death

5 people arrested in connection to fentanyl overdose death
5 people arrested in connection to fentanyl overdose death(Leeds Police Department)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 11:47 AM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEEDS, Ala. (WBRC) - The Leeds Police Department has arrested five people in connection to a death as a result from fentanyl overdose.

On Nov 14, 2022, the Leeds PD Operations Support Unit and Detectives began to close investigations that have been ongoing after an individual died from an overdose of fentanyl and persons selling narcotics.

Jose Ingnacio Medina-Estrada, 33, is charged with Murder for distributed fentanyl which immediately took the life of someone who thought they were obtaining marijuana.

Jose Ingnacio Medina-Estrada
Jose Ingnacio Medina-Estrada(Leeds Police Department)

During the investigation, officers also took four additional individuals into custody.

Janice Latisha Harris, 41, is charged with Drug Trafficking, Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance.

Janice Latisha Harris
Janice Latisha Harris(Leeds Police Department)

Dennis Lamont Edwards, 30, is charged with Drug Trafficking x2, Unlawful Distribution of a Controlled Substance x4 Certain persons forbidden to possess a pistol, Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance.

Dennis Lamont Edwards
Dennis Lamont Edwards(Leeds Police Department)

Juan Jose Medina, 25, is charged with Unlawful Possession of Marijuana 1st Degree, Cruelty to Animals.

Juan Jose Medina
Juan Jose Medina(Leeds Police Department)

Gerardo Martinez-Estrada, 21, is charged with Unlawful Possession of Marijuana 1st, Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Gerardo Martinez-Estrada
Gerardo Martinez-Estrada(Leeds Police Department)

Anyone with information on criminal activity is encouraged to contact the Leeds Police Department at 205-699-2581.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Source: WBRC video
Emergency Missing Child Alert for 4 Sylacauga children cancelled
Birmingham Police were at a Days Inn investigating a shooting early this morning.
Shooting investigation underway at Days Inn
FILE - Taylor Swift attends an in-conversation with Taylor Swift event at the Toronto...
Ticketmaster cancels public on-sale for Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour
Kamille Cupcake McKinney
Justice for ‘Cupcake’ McKinney: Jury returns guilty verdict
The first bundle clipped the worker, while the second rolled over and crushed him, according to...
Construction worker dies after 3,000 lbs. of lumber falls on him

Latest News

Source: WBRC video
Missing Child Alert canceled for 4 Sylacauga children
Source: WBRC video
Be a Santa to a Senior program
UAB’s McBride running as one of the best backs in the country
Source: WBRC video
Emergency Missing Child Alert for 4 Sylacauga children cancelled