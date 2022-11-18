Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department looking to grow new doorbell camera sharing program

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Jefferson County deputies are using new technology to try and keep neighborhoods safer, but they need residents’ help.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office launched a doorbell camera sharing program last month, but are looking for more registrations.

Lt. Joni Money said the doorbell sharing program can help in cases like gun crime, car break ins, and robberies. It can give deputies images of suspects. The department wont access it without your permission, so if there is a nearby crime, deputies will email you and request to see the footage. You can also allow direct access to the department.

“We are able to tap into the video, but the user with the camera actually has to give us permission, so we aren’t able to get in and see what you are doing in your home,” Money said. “This is only when you give us permission to view that video.”

Right now, they have 55 accounts registered and more than 300 cameras integrated. Lt. Money said being able to access even more homes and streets could help keep the county safer.

“Those 55 cameras are going to be invaluable to us,” Money said. “Just think what it could be like if everybody signed up, that have these cameras. We are going to have lots and lots of eyes and ears where we don’t have them now.”

Lt. Money said during the trial period, the camera sharing technology helped in a drive by shooting and capitol murder case.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.