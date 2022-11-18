LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department looking to grow new doorbell camera sharing program

By Lauren Jackson
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 12:10 AM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Jefferson County deputies are using new technology to try and keep neighborhoods safer, but they need residents’ help.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office launched a doorbell camera sharing program last month, but are looking for more registrations.

Lt. Joni Money said the doorbell sharing program can help in cases like gun crime, car break ins, and robberies. It can give deputies images of suspects. The department wont access it without your permission, so if there is a nearby crime, deputies will email you and request to see the footage. You can also allow direct access to the department.

“We are able to tap into the video, but the user with the camera actually has to give us permission, so we aren’t able to get in and see what you are doing in your home,” Money said. “This is only when you give us permission to view that video.”

Right now, they have 55 accounts registered and more than 300 cameras integrated. Lt. Money said being able to access even more homes and streets could help keep the county safer.

“Those 55 cameras are going to be invaluable to us,” Money said. “Just think what it could be like if everybody signed up, that have these cameras. We are going to have lots and lots of eyes and ears where we don’t have them now.”

Lt. Money said during the trial period, the camera sharing technology helped in a drive by shooting and capitol murder case.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Double shooting in North Birmingham
Identity of 14-year-old killed in Wednesday’s shooting confirmed, suspect arrested
Kamille Cupcake McKinney
Justice for ‘Cupcake’ McKinney: Jury returns guilty verdict
Fire at Mountain Brook Village
Heavy damage after fire at Mountain Brook Village
Shanquella Robinson, 25, left Charlotte on a trip to Cabo, Mexico with a group of friends on...
Family pushing for answers after daughter died during trip to Mexico
Birmingham Police were at a Days Inn investigating a shooting early this morning.
Shooting investigation underway at Days Inn

Latest News

Source: WBRC video
Birmingham crews mapping out plans for roadway resurfacing in 2023
Three teens were killed in a crash on Hwy. 91 in Cullman County
ALEA: Three teens killed in Cullman County crash were trying to get away from police
Friends and family of Moriah Quib-Marquez are mourning her loss after senseless gun violence.
Birmingham City Schools mourns another student lost to gun violence
Fultondale High School celebrates milestone in rebuilding
Fultondale High School receives huge donation for women’s sports programs