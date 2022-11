Heart Gallery Alabama: Tamber

Tamberleann, who goes by Tamber, was born August 2007. She is very sweet and loves to talk to others!

Tamber does well in school and her favorite subject is mathematics. She loves to go to church and sing in the choir. She also enjoys playing on her tablet.

Heart Gallery Alabama’s (HGA) mission is raising awareness, educating the public and finding forever families for children in foster care in Alabama.

Heart Gallery fulfills its mission through partnerships with award-winning, professional photographers who donate their time and expertise to capture each child’s individual spirit.

Every child needs a loving, supportive family to help them become a successful and happy adult. HGA hopes that promoting the adoption of these children will be successful, so their dreams of being part of a family can become a reality.

WBRC FOX6 is a proud supporter of Heart Gallery Alabama. To find out more details about foster care adoption, visit HeartGalleryAlabama.com.

