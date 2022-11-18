Fultondale High School receives huge donation for women’s sports programs

FULTONDALE, Ala. (WBRC) - Some great news for students and staff at Fultondale High School.

Back in January 2021, the school suffered major tornado damage. On Thursday, they celebrated a milestone in rebuilding.

Hibbett Sports, in partnership with Nike, announced that Fultondale High School has been selected to receive a $50,000 donation.

Principal Stephanie Robinson said this will be life changing for the girls’ basketball program.

“They are going to look for equipment, supplies, materials that typically wouldn’t be standard for a new build or for a new facility,” Robinson said. “It’s my understanding that they are going to share with some of our other girls’ programs.”

A pep rally was held with a special guest, former WNBA player Kym Hampton, who was there to present the check to the girls’ basketball program.

Basketball head coach Ayoola Gunnerson said it was refreshing to have someone come in and echo some of the same things they have been talking to their players about.

“Pushing through adversity, that’s one thing that we put on our jersey, so for her to come in and really just let them know hey I’ve been in your shoes and you can go and do anything that you put your mind too is a really good thing for our young ladies to witness someone who has been there done that, at the level that she is at,” Gunnerson said.

Right now, students and staff call the old Warrior Elementary School their home away from home because “home is where our heart is.”

Next school year, they hope to return to their brand new Fultondale High School.

