LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Frontier Airlines announces unlimited flight pass for domestic travel

Frontier Airlines launched an all-you-can-fly annual pass for domestic travel.
Frontier Airlines launched an all-you-can-fly annual pass for domestic travel.(FRONTIER AIRLINES via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 7:46 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Low-cost airline Frontier is offering a more affordable way to travel as often as you’d like.

Frontier Airlines announced its new GoWild! annual flight pass, offering unlimited domestic flights for a year starting May 2, 2023, with a limited number of passes on sale for $599.

The pass normally costs $1,999 per year. The airline said it’s GoWild! pass will automatically renew at that price but pass holders can cancel at any time.

According to Frontier, the pass is good for any destination in the U.S. and Puerto Rico.

However, the pass does have some fine print.

For example, the pass does not cover taxes, bag or seat fees. Also, most major holidays and long weekends are blacked out and you won’t earn frequent flyer miles with the pass.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Double shooting in North Birmingham
Identity of 14-year-old killed in Wednesday’s shooting confirmed, suspect arrested
Kamille Cupcake McKinney
Justice for ‘Cupcake’ McKinney: Jury returns guilty verdict
Shanquella Robinson, 25, left Charlotte on a trip to Cabo, Mexico with a group of friends on...
Family pushing for answers after daughter died during trip to Mexico
Fire at Mountain Brook Village
Heavy damage after fire at Mountain Brook Village
Birmingham Police were at a Days Inn investigating a shooting early this morning.
Shooting investigation underway at Days Inn

Latest News

FILE - In this photo provided by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un...
Seoul: North Korea fires suspected long-range missile
Source: WBRC video
Renovations almost complete at Western Hills Mall
This undated photo provided by Alabama Department of Corrections shows inmate Kenneth Eugene...
Alabama execution set in murder-for-hire of preacher’s wife
New property tax will help Springville schools
New property tax will help Springville schools