Friends, family, and loved ones remember 14-year-old Moriah Quib Marquez

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A family and community heartbroken tonight over the loss of 14-year-old student Moriah Quib-Marquez, who was shot and killed in Birmingham Wednesday morning.

Family, friends, students, and teachers at Ossie Ware Mitchell Middle School are struggling to make sense of it all.

Moriah’s principal Wander Riley, said she was a standout student, participating in both volleyball and basketball.

Her school principal says she was a beautiful soul who had a bright future ahead of her.

“I’m still struggling trying to even process it because it hurts just so much,” said Riley.

She said there are no words to describe the pain students, teachers, and staff feel as they struggle to cope with the loss of one of their own.

“We will heal, and we will persevere, but today our hearts are just saddened and absolutely heavy. We’re just devastated,” Riley said.

Riley became principal of Ossie Ware in July of this year, but even in that short time she said Moriah held a special place in her heart.

“If she would see you in the hall, she would want a hug and she would come up and give you a hug She just wanted to help, and she wanted to be there, and just really a larger-than-life personality,” Riley said.

Riley said Moriah was on her way to school Wednesday morning when someone started shooting in the 500 block of 80th Street North, the bullets hitting the SUV she was riding in.

Investigators said Moriah died at the scene. Her mother, Rosa, rushed to the hospital where she remains in critical condition.

Riley said the Ossie Ware family is leaning on each other to cope with Moriah’s tragic loss, with students writing loving message to remember their fallen friend.

The family’s pastor said Moriah’s father, Ruben, is overwhelmed with grief and will need support in the coming days, weeks, and months.

“It’s really too much right now, and it’s not fair,” said pastor of Pinson Hispanic SDA Church, Misael Silverio. “Whenever I see him he just says, ‘I don’t know how to explain what happened. I don’t have anything in my mind.’ It was really, really hard to see him deal with this situation. He is receiving the support of the church, church members, brothers and sisters, pastors, but it’s too much right now, so we need to pray for him and be close.”

The church has set up a GoFundMe account to support the family. They need help with funeral expenses for Moriah, hospital bills for her mother, and other expenses.

If anyone would like to donate, visit https://gofund.me/4b8ef611

