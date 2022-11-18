LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Former Birmingham officer found guilty of capital murder

Alfreda Janapril Fluker
Alfreda Janapril Fluker(Jefferson County Sheriff's Department)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 1:56 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Former Birmingham detective, 42-year-old Alfreda Janapril Fluker, has been found guilty of Capital Murder, according to court documents.

Fluker was arrested in 2022 for murder after shooting into an unmarked patrol car that killed 43-year-old Kanisha Fuller.

Birmingham police say that the shooting involved a love triangle and was domestic in nature.

Fluker was a Birmingham Police Detective who was with the department for 15 years. She worked with the Birmingham Crime Reduction Team.

She is being held at the Jefferson County Jail on no bond.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Source: WBRC video
UPDATE: 4 Sylacauga children located safely in Georgia
Birmingham Police were at a Days Inn investigating a shooting early this morning.
Shooting investigation underway at Days Inn
FILE - Taylor Swift attends an in-conversation with Taylor Swift event at the Toronto...
Ticketmaster cancels public on-sale for Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour
Kamille Cupcake McKinney
Justice for ‘Cupcake’ McKinney: Jury returns guilty verdict
The first bundle clipped the worker, while the second rolled over and crushed him, according to...
Construction worker dies after 3,000 lbs. of lumber falls on him

Latest News

Be a Santa to a Senior program.
‘Be a Santa to a Senior’ program makes sure no one is forgotten this holiday season
ADPH: More than 1.5M positive COVID-19 cases since 2020
Source: WBRC video
UPDATE: 4 Sylacauga children located safely in Georgia
Trash pickup changing in the City of Trussville