First Alert for a cold day with increasing cloud cover

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - THE NEXT 24 HOURS: We’re experiencing one of the coldest mornings of the season so far, with temperatures this morning in the 20s. After this frigid start, temperatures should rebound into the low 50s, with increasing clouds expected during the day. Look for wind to be out of the north-northwest at 5 mph.

THE WEEKEND: We will be tracking a system over the Gulf of Mexico this weekend, which may bring more clouds to our area on Saturday. The wet weather associated with this system will remain limited to the far southern part of the state. We will remain cold and dry, with lows in the 20s. Plan for a cold kickoff temperature for the game in Tuscaloosa on Saturday, with 40s through late morning. I can’t rule out a stray shower at Auburn, but mainly cold and cloudy. There will be a slightly better chance for a few showers for the UAB game at LSU. We will have another partly to mostly cloudy sky for Sunday, with highs only in the 40s.

NEXT WEEK: We will finally start to warm-up again next week. As this transition happens, we could see another increase in clouds on Tuesday. Wednesday looks mainly dry for travel in our state, but global data continues to show a chance for rain returning late Wednesday and into Thanksgiving day. We could see high temperatures near 67º on Thanksgiving. Be sure to check for updates on our WBRC First Alert Weather App.

