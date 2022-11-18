LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

First Alert for a cold day with increasing cloud cover

After one of our coldest mornings this season so far
After one of our coldest mornings this season so far(wbrc)
By Mickey Ferguson
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 5:26 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - THE NEXT 24 HOURS: We’re experiencing one of the coldest mornings of the season so far, with temperatures this morning in the 20s.  After this frigid start, temperatures should rebound into the low 50s, with increasing clouds expected during the day. Look for wind to be out of the north-northwest at 5 mph.

THE WEEKEND: We will be tracking a system over the Gulf of Mexico this weekend, which may bring more clouds to our area on Saturday. The wet weather associated with this system will remain limited to the far southern part of the state. We will remain cold and dry, with lows in the 20s. Plan for a cold kickoff temperature for the game in Tuscaloosa on Saturday, with 40s through late morning. I can’t rule out a stray shower at Auburn, but mainly cold and cloudy. There will be a slightly better chance for a few showers for the UAB game at LSU. We will have another partly to mostly cloudy sky for Sunday, with highs only in the 40s.

NEXT WEEK: We will finally start to warm-up again next week. As this transition happens, we could see another increase in clouds on Tuesday. Wednesday looks mainly dry for travel in our state, but global data continues to show a chance for rain returning late Wednesday and into Thanksgiving day. We could see high temperatures near 67º on Thanksgiving. Be sure to check for updates on our WBRC First Alert Weather App.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Birmingham Police were at a Days Inn investigating a shooting early this morning.
Shooting investigation underway at Days Inn
FILE - Taylor Swift attends an in-conversation with Taylor Swift event at the Toronto...
Ticketmaster cancels public on-sale for Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour
Kamille Cupcake McKinney
Justice for ‘Cupcake’ McKinney: Jury returns guilty verdict
The first bundle clipped the worker, while the second rolled over and crushed him, according to...
Construction worker dies after 3,000 lbs. of lumber falls on him
Double shooting in North Birmingham
Identity of 14-year-old killed in Wednesday’s shooting confirmed, suspect arrested

Latest News

First Alert Weather 9p 11-17-22
First Alert Weather 9p 11-17-22
Freezing Friday morning.
FIRST ALERT: Winter-like cold sticks around for the weekend
Source: WBRC video
First Alert Weather: 4 p.m. update 11-17-22
Source: WBRC video
First Alert Weather: Noon update 11-17-22