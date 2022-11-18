Brake Light Clinic to offer free light replacement, cover repair in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -For drivers around Birmingham needing their brake lights changed, Saturday, November 19 is the perfect chance to have that done for free.

The Democratic Socialist of America (DSA) and Birmingham DSA AfroSocialists and Socialists of Color Section (AfroSOC) are hosting a Brake Light Clinic from 1:30 p.m. until 4 p.m. at Birmingham Mutual Aid at 30 9th Court West.

Volunteers will replace brake lights and repair brake light covers for free, services that the group says is to “keep working-class Birminghamians safe” before hitting the road for the holiday season.

Saturday’s event will be the 12th brake light clinic the group has held since 2019. Since then, they have held clinics in Smithfield, Avondale, Five Points West and Glen Iris, replacing brake lights in dozens of cars at not cost to drivers.

