Birmingham crews mapping out plans for roadway resurfacing in 2023

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham city crews are wrapping up on an $8 million roadway project working to eliminate potholes and damage to streets in your neighborhood.

Some may have already started to notice some of the dark and newly paved roads around the city. That’s because Birmingham’s Department of Transportation has been working on a backlog of streets that haven’t been resurfaced for years.

They’re planning to work on hundreds more in 2023.

“Folks that are driving around are going to start to see some new dark asphalt,” Director of Birmingham’s Department of Transportation James Fowler said. “The conditions of our roadway impacts our quality of life for all users, whether you are in a car, walking across the street, a bike, or a bus. We all feel it. Over time, the conditions of the roadways wear down, so if we don’t stay on top of it year after year, then it catches up with us. Right now, we are working our way through a back log that’s accumulated over many years.”

Crews have worked throughout this summer and fall, resurfacing roadways in the city’s almost $8 million plan. But now, they are gearing up for a $15 million paving project for the new year.

“This coming year, we are going to do a lot more volume than in the past, so we are excited about the ramp up,” Fowler said.

The city will start re-surfacing again next spring. They already have a plan mapped out for each street in each district.

“We see needs in all areas of the city,” Fowler said. “So, we are trying to spread the effort around to make sure folks see it, no matter where they live in the city.”

According to Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin, the 2023 paving will be more than 200 road segments and 43 miles of street.

“Many of those are ones in neighborhoods or local streets that we really get a lot of complaints about,” Fowler said.

This is all part of a 5 year process to repair roads in the City of Birmingham.

