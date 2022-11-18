Birmingham City Schools mourns another student lost to gun violence

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Friends and family are hurting after the senseless killing of 14-year-old Moriah Quib-Marquez who was shot and killed on her way to school Wednesday morning at Ossie Ware Mitchell Middle School.

Birmingham City Schools Superintendent Mark Sullivan says this kind of violence happens far too often in the Birmingham area. Back in March, another Ossie Ware 8th grade student lost his life to gun violence too.

Now, students and teachers are mourning the life of another student this year. The superintendent says he visited Ossie Ware on Thursday and spoke with the young girl’s principal and friends.

He said she was a good student with a bright future but her young life was cut too short.

Sullivan says Marquez was on the volleyball team and the basketball team. On Thursday, her teammates and friends spent time remembering the young girl and all the things that made her special.

“Apparently she made bracelets and so several of the girls who were on the team with her had bracelets that she had made for them,” said Sullivan. “They began to tell stories about her. Apparently blue was her favorite color so they took blue paper and they were writing notes to her family and letting them know how much she meant to them.”

Sullivan says the district has counselors available to offer support, not only for her two younger siblings who attend the elementary school, but her friends and teachers as well.

