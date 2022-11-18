LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

‘Be a Santa to a Senior’ program makes sure no one is forgotten this holiday season

By Gillian Brooks
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 1:29 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Home Instead Birmingham has just ramped up its “Be a Santa to a Senior” program for the holiday season.

Dan Pahos is the owner of the franchise in Birmingham. He said there are many seniors in the area who don’t have anyone around the holidays.

The program accepts donations of everyday items that will then be given to members of the community who need the extra holiday cheer. Seniors are selected by local non-profits. Pahos said it’s about more than the gifts.

“We find that the fact that they were thought of, and that someone remembered who they were at the holidays and Christmas time is more important than the actual gift itself,” said Pahos.

Home Instead is accepting donations through Dec. 12. Donations include things like blankets, socks, brushes, and/or toothpaste. Items can be ordered through their Amazon Wish List, or dropped off at the office location.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Source: WBRC video
UPDATE: 4 Sylacauga children located safely in Georgia
Birmingham Police were at a Days Inn investigating a shooting early this morning.
Shooting investigation underway at Days Inn
FILE - Taylor Swift attends an in-conversation with Taylor Swift event at the Toronto...
Ticketmaster cancels public on-sale for Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour
Kamille Cupcake McKinney
Justice for ‘Cupcake’ McKinney: Jury returns guilty verdict
The first bundle clipped the worker, while the second rolled over and crushed him, according to...
Construction worker dies after 3,000 lbs. of lumber falls on him

Latest News

Alfreda Janapril Fluker
Former Birmingham officer found guilty of capital murder
ADPH: More than 1.5M positive COVID-19 cases since 2020
Source: WBRC video
UPDATE: 4 Sylacauga children located safely in Georgia
Trash pickup changing in the City of Trussville