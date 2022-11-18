‘Be a Santa to a Senior’ program makes sure no one is forgotten this holiday season

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Home Instead Birmingham has just ramped up its “Be a Santa to a Senior” program for the holiday season.

Dan Pahos is the owner of the franchise in Birmingham. He said there are many seniors in the area who don’t have anyone around the holidays.

The program accepts donations of everyday items that will then be given to members of the community who need the extra holiday cheer. Seniors are selected by local non-profits. Pahos said it’s about more than the gifts.

“We find that the fact that they were thought of, and that someone remembered who they were at the holidays and Christmas time is more important than the actual gift itself,” said Pahos.

Home Instead is accepting donations through Dec. 12. Donations include things like blankets, socks, brushes, and/or toothpaste. Items can be ordered through their Amazon Wish List, or dropped off at the office location.

