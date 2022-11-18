LawCall
The Anvil Pub: Scotch egg & ‘Penalty Kick’ cocktail

By WBRC Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 1:05 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Recipe:

Scotch Egg

Boudin

1 tbsp oil

2 lb. pork shoulder cut in cubes

½ lb. chicken liver cut in cubes

½ cup onion

¼ cup poblano

¼ cup celery

1 bay leaf

½ tsp chopped garlic

5 cup pork stock

1 ½ cup cooked rice

1 tbsp Cajun season

1 tsp. cayenne

¾ cup scallion

Directions:

Marinate pork with all ingredients except rice and scallion overnight. Pull to room temp for 30 mins. Cook for 15 mins in pressure cooker. Remove and drain liquid. Grind in meat grinder and add rice and scallions. Add reserve liquid as needed.

Egg:

6 eggs

Cook eggs for 7 mins shock, peel, and hold

Scotch egg:

When boudin is cool wrap eggs egg with boudin filling. Bread with standard breading technique, flour, egg, and panko.

Sauce Remoulade:

¼ cup diced onion

1 cup mayonnaise

2 tbsp whole grain mustard

2 tbsp chopped parsley

2 tbsp chopped tarragon

2 tbsp horseradish

¼ tsp cayenne

¼ tsp paprika

Zest and juice from 2 lemons

1 tsp salt

Mix and combine all ingredients

Fennel salad:

1 fennel head

3 watermelon radishes

1 lemon

Lemon oil

Salt and pepper

Slice fennel and radish with mandolin. Toss with salt, pepper, lemon oil and, lemon juice.

Fry Scotch egg in fryer for 3-4 mins. Serve with sauce remoulade.

Special equipment needed:

Meat grinder

Pressure cooker

Rice cooker

Cocktail Recipe – “The Penalty Kick”:

1.5 oz gin

.5 luxardo liqueur

.75 lime juice

.75 grapefruit

.5 simple syrup

Top with ginger ale

