Vestavia Hills Police searching for missing teen

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Vestavia Hills Police are searching for 17-year-old Anthony Xavier Costa.

Police say Anthony is 6 feet tall and weighs 230 pounds. He has been missing since Monday, Nov. 14, and may be in the Alabaster area.

If you have any information about the whereabouts of Anthony, please contact the Vestavia Hills Police Department at 205-978-0139 or Detective Kristin Harding at 205-978-0120.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.