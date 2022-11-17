LawCall
Tuscaloosa Metro Animal Shelter slammed with injured animals

The Tuscaloosa Metro Animal Shelter. Source: WBRC video
By Bryan Henry
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 5:32 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) -Tuscaloosa Metro Animal Shelter officials say they’re getting slammed with an overwhelming number of injured animals being brought in.

The animals are strays, often hit by cars and picked up by strangers who bring them for vet care. Just in the last two weeks, people have brought in ten injured dogs, according to the shelter.

The injuries range from broken legs to pelvic issues. One such case is a 50-pound lab-pit bull mix has two broken hind legs and needs surgery. The large in-take is adding more challenging problems for a shelter that’s already overcapacity with 300 cats and dogs.

Shelter officials say they’re not necessarily discouraging injured animals but if people do so, they’re asking to consider making a solid donation for vet care.

“You have got to think 10 animals, most of them at minimum will cost at least $2,000 and that’s on the low range,” said Tuscaloosa Metro Animal Shelter Operations Manager Katie Elliott. “Most of them go way higher to at least $7,000 sometimes.”

Katie Elliott says she anticipates all 10 injured dogs to survive, and the shelter will eventually put them up for adoption.

