Tuscaloosa man charged in death of his infant son

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa Police have charged a man with capital murder in the death of his infant son.

According to police, officers were called to a residence in the 200 block of James I. Harrison Parkway at approximately 4:19 a.m. Tuesday on a report of an unresponsive five-month-old boy.

The child was transported to DCH Regional Medical Center and transferred to Children’s of Alabama. The infant remained hospitalized until he was taken off life support at 11:30 a.m. Thursday.

The investigation revealed that the child suffered injuries consistent with abuse.

TPD investigators obtained a warrant to charge Zoe Floyd Michael Jr., 29, with capital murder Thursday afternoon.

Michael was the only adult at the home in the hours before the child became unresponsive, according to authorities.

Michael will be transported to the Tuscaloosa County Jail and held with no bond.

