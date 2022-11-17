LawCall
Shooting investigation underway at Days Inn

Birmingham Police were at a Days Inn investigating a shooting early this morning.(wbrc)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 5:54 AM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police were at a Days Inn investigating a shooting early this morning.

1 person was shot and taken to a local hospital.

It is unclear if the victim was shot at the Days Inn. Investigation is ongoing.

Please check back for updates.

