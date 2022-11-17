Congratulations to this week’s Rising Star, Taylor Yarbrough!

Taylor is a senior at McAdory High School with a 3.9 GPA. She is Senior Class President, a member of National Honor Society, Mu Alpha Theta, a McHS Ambassador, and a varsity cheerleader. In addition, she gives back to the community as a youth cheerleading coach and through her church. She works hard to follow her dreams.

Taylor, congratulations on all you do, and for being this week’s Rising Star.

To learn more about the WBRC FOX6 Rising Star program, sponsored by America’s First Federal Credit Union, and how to nominate an outstanding student in your community, click here.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.