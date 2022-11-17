Pico de Gallo for Chili Taco Salad

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Newks is in the Good Day Kitchen cooking up Chili Taco Salad.

Top it off with perfect Pico de Gallo using the recipe below!

Pico de Gallo

· ½ cup finely chopped cilantro

· 24 oz ¼ in diced tomato

· 2/3 cup ¼ cup diced yellow onion

· ¼ cup fresh jalapeno 1/8 in diced (no seeds)

· ¼ cup apple cider vinegar

· 1 tsp salt

Wash cilantro and remove stems. Chop leaves finely.

Wash jalapenos, remove seeds/membrane and finely dice

Place all items in mixing bowl and mix thoroughly with gloved hands

