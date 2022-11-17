McCalla man arrested on domestic violence, drug trafficking charges

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man Tuesday on multiple drug charges while investigating a domestic violence complaint.

Deputies were called to the 6000 block of Moore Drive in McCalla on Tuesday, November 15 around 2 p.m. to investigate a domestic violence call.

During their investigation, deputies say they saw a large quantity of marijuana in plain view at the residence.

Detectives with the vice and narcotics division were called to the house. A search warrant was obtained for the residence and a vehicle.

During their search, we’re told detectives recovered 151 grams of Oxycontin, 117 grams of Hydrocodone, 1,360 grams of methamphetamine, 67 grams of Xanax, and 3,301 grams of marijuana.

35-year-old Ryan Darnell Owens was taken into custody at the scene. He is being charged with 3 counts of drug trafficking, domestic violence 1st degree, unlawful possession of controlled substances and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Owens’ bonds total $127,500.

Deputies say additional arrests from the incident are also pending.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.