LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

McCalla man arrested on domestic violence, drug trafficking charges

McCalla man arrested on domestic violence, drug trafficking charges
McCalla man arrested on domestic violence, drug trafficking charges(Jefferson County Sheriff's Office)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 8:08 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man Tuesday on multiple drug charges while investigating a domestic violence complaint.

Deputies were called to the 6000 block of Moore Drive in McCalla on Tuesday, November 15 around 2 p.m. to investigate a domestic violence call.

During their investigation, deputies say they saw a large quantity of marijuana in plain view at the residence.

Detectives with the vice and narcotics division were called to the house. A search warrant was obtained for the residence and a vehicle.

During their search, we’re told detectives recovered 151 grams of Oxycontin, 117 grams of Hydrocodone, 1,360 grams of methamphetamine, 67 grams of Xanax, and 3,301 grams of marijuana.

35-year-old Ryan Darnell Owens was taken into custody at the scene. He is being charged with 3 counts of drug trafficking, domestic violence 1st degree, unlawful possession of controlled substances and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Owens’ bonds total $127,500.

Deputies say additional arrests from the incident are also pending.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers attempted CPR but were unsuccessful.
2-year-old found at bottom of hotel pool
Excavator booms, adorned with the Caterpillar Inc. "CAT" logo are displayed at the Milton CAT...
Caterpillar employee ‘immediately incinerated’ after falling into pot of molten iron, OSHA says
She said she had fallen asleep in a waiting room after nurses ran some tests. (WPMI, CNN,...
Woman wakes up in empty urgent care office
A South Carolina mother was hit and killed by a vehicle after she put her child on a school...
Mother hit, killed while crossing road after putting child on school bus
Fire at Mountain Brook Village
Heavy damage after fire at Mountain Brook Village

Latest News

Finding bus drivers is a challenge many schools face each year…Jackson R-2 school district...
Alabama Community College System helps with bus driver shortage
Authorities ask for help locating missing St. Clair Co. teen
Authorities ask for help locating missing St. Clair Co. teen
There will soon be another way to get around the City of Birmingham. The city council approving...
City council votes to bring scooter-sharing company to Birmingham
Jefferson County District Attorney, Danny Carr, U.S. Attorney, Prim Escalona, and Jefferson...
Community leaders offer perspectives on gun violence