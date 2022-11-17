Jefferson County Commissioner holding town hall for BWW customers to address overbilling
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Jefferson County Commissioner Sheila Tyson hosted a town hall Wednesday night for Birmingham Water Works customers to share their billing concerns.
Some people actually got their issues resolved at the meeting.
Around 50 people attended the town hall to address Birmingham Water Works. While the entire board was encouraged to attend the meeting, only three of the eight members did.
At least a dozen customers asked questions, some about the water rate increase and others about the new automated billing system. A hot topic of the night surrounded meter readers. Several Water Works customers said because of dirt or rocks or brush sitting on top of the water meters, they could tell their meter had not been read in quite some time.
“All this dirt that’s on the meter... How could you scan some numbers on all this dirt?” asked Mary Perkins. “He was trying to tell me that they could do it like that, but I was regular telling him that he was wrong.”
Perkins said her bills are normally in the $70 range but this past bill she received was over $200. She was later told her meter was misread.
She brought the issue to BWW customer service at the meeting Wednesday and they dropped her bill back down to $70.
Perkins was one of several people who raised their hands, indicating their billing issue was resolved.
“I don’t want people paying these outrageous bills because they are afraid they might get their water cut off,” said Commissioner Tyson. She is encouraging anyone with billing issues to continue addressing them with the utility company until it’s fixed.
After the town hall, Rick Jackson with BWW sent the following in response to the town hall:
Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.
Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.