Jefferson County Commissioner holding town hall for BWW customers to address overbilling

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Jefferson County Commissioner Sheila Tyson hosted a town hall Wednesday night for Birmingham Water Works customers to share their billing concerns.

Some people actually got their issues resolved at the meeting.

Around 50 people attended the town hall to address Birmingham Water Works. While the entire board was encouraged to attend the meeting, only three of the eight members did.

At least a dozen customers asked questions, some about the water rate increase and others about the new automated billing system. A hot topic of the night surrounded meter readers. Several Water Works customers said because of dirt or rocks or brush sitting on top of the water meters, they could tell their meter had not been read in quite some time.

“All this dirt that’s on the meter... How could you scan some numbers on all this dirt?” asked Mary Perkins. “He was trying to tell me that they could do it like that, but I was regular telling him that he was wrong.”

Perkins said her bills are normally in the $70 range but this past bill she received was over $200. She was later told her meter was misread.

She brought the issue to BWW customer service at the meeting Wednesday and they dropped her bill back down to $70.

Perkins was one of several people who raised their hands, indicating their billing issue was resolved.

“I don’t want people paying these outrageous bills because they are afraid they might get their water cut off,” said Commissioner Tyson. She is encouraging anyone with billing issues to continue addressing them with the utility company until it’s fixed.

After the town hall, Rick Jackson with BWW sent the following in response to the town hall:

“As customers of Birmingham Water Works expressed their concerns at tonight’s Town Hall meeting, we actively listened. Our participation included having customer service representatives on hand to address customer account issues, demonstrations of meter reading, free plumbing accessories to economize on water usage, and live questions and answers with our executive management team. We hope it was helpful. We would like to formally thank Jefferson County Commissioner Sheila Tyson for representing her constituency so well and for enabling this added connection to our customers. As we have publicized in recent days, all customers impacted by our billing estimation process are being automatically credited or refunded. Our billing system is 100% accurate, with 99% of our customers receiving timely and accurate billing. Our customers are the heart of our mission, including all of our low and moderate-income customers. We ask that any customer - regardless of income - who still has a billing or service matter, please contact us via phone at 205-244-4000 or online at www.bwwb.org so we can address and correct any issues.”

