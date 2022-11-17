LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Jefferson County Commissioner holding town hall for BWW customers to address overbilling

By Lauren Harksen
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 10:02 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Jefferson County Commissioner Sheila Tyson hosted a town hall Wednesday night for Birmingham Water Works customers to share their billing concerns.

Some people actually got their issues resolved at the meeting.

Around 50 people attended the town hall to address Birmingham Water Works. While the entire board was encouraged to attend the meeting, only three of the eight members did.

At least a dozen customers asked questions, some about the water rate increase and others about the new automated billing system. A hot topic of the night surrounded meter readers. Several Water Works customers said because of dirt or rocks or brush sitting on top of the water meters, they could tell their meter had not been read in quite some time.

“All this dirt that’s on the meter... How could you scan some numbers on all this dirt?” asked Mary Perkins. “He was trying to tell me that they could do it like that, but I was regular telling him that he was wrong.”

Perkins said her bills are normally in the $70 range but this past bill she received was over $200. She was later told her meter was misread.

She brought the issue to BWW customer service at the meeting Wednesday and they dropped her bill back down to $70.

Perkins was one of several people who raised their hands, indicating their billing issue was resolved.

“I don’t want people paying these outrageous bills because they are afraid they might get their water cut off,” said Commissioner Tyson. She is encouraging anyone with billing issues to continue addressing them with the utility company until it’s fixed.

After the town hall, Rick Jackson with BWW sent the following in response to the town hall:

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers attempted CPR but were unsuccessful.
2-year-old found at bottom of hotel pool
Excavator booms, adorned with the Caterpillar Inc. "CAT" logo are displayed at the Milton CAT...
Caterpillar employee ‘immediately incinerated’ after falling into pot of molten iron, OSHA says
She said she had fallen asleep in a waiting room after nurses ran some tests. (WPMI, CNN,...
Woman wakes up in empty urgent care office
A South Carolina mother was hit and killed by a vehicle after she put her child on a school...
Mother hit, killed while crossing road after putting child on school bus
Fire at Mountain Brook Village
Heavy damage after fire at Mountain Brook Village

Latest News

An independent expert who performed the second autopsy on an Alabama death row inmate executed...
Pathologist disputes report on possible ‘cutdown’ procedure on Joe Nathan James, Jr.
MAX Transit, Birmingham, Ala.
On Your Side: MAX Transit delays, cancelations leave workers stranded, BJCTA responds
MAX Transit delays leave workers stranded, BJCTA responds
MAX Transit delays leave workers stranded, BJCTA responds
Jefferson Co. commissioner holds town hall over BWWB complaints
Jefferson Co. commissioner holds town hall over BWWB complaints