Hiers helps lead Samford to its first SoCon title since 2013

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Samford Bulldogs are riding one of their best football seasons in program history. One player who has been a huge part of the team’s turnaround is starting quarterback Michael Hiers.

In his first season as QB1, Hiers has helped lead Samford to its first conference title since 2013. But if you were to ask Hiers if he ever thought he’d end up back in Birmingham after attending Murray State and then going the junior college route, playing ball at Northwest Mississippi Community College, he wouldn’t believe you.

“We actually offered him to come walk on,” Samford head football coach Chris Hatcher said. “Tells you how smart we are, but at the time we had Devlin Hodges and Liam Welch on the roster.”

Coming out of Briarwood High School, Hiers took his talents to Murray State, but didn’t really get the chance to shine. The spotlight then found him.

“It’s cool to see how hard work over time can pay off,” Hiers said. “... Since I’ve been growing up, I’ve come to a bunch of games. So, it’s cool that I got to come to games when I was little and now I’m getting to play at Samford.”

Hiers and the Bulldogs will look to sweep the conference this Saturday as Mercer comes to Seibert Stadium. Kickoff is set for 12 p.m. CT.

