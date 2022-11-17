LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Hiers helps lead Samford to its first SoCon title since 2013

The hometown quarterback has thrived in his first season with the Bulldogs
The hometown quarterback has thrived in his first season with the Bulldogs
By Jake Stansell
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 6:55 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Samford Bulldogs are riding one of their best football seasons in program history. One player who has been a huge part of the team’s turnaround is starting quarterback Michael Hiers.

In his first season as QB1, Hiers has helped lead Samford to its first conference title since 2013. But if you were to ask Hiers if he ever thought he’d end up back in Birmingham after attending Murray State and then going the junior college route, playing ball at Northwest Mississippi Community College, he wouldn’t believe you.

“We actually offered him to come walk on,” Samford head football coach Chris Hatcher said. “Tells you how smart we are, but at the time we had Devlin Hodges and Liam Welch on the roster.”

Coming out of Briarwood High School, Hiers took his talents to Murray State, but didn’t really get the chance to shine. The spotlight then found him.

“It’s cool to see how hard work over time can pay off,” Hiers said. “... Since I’ve been growing up, I’ve come to a bunch of games. So, it’s cool that I got to come to games when I was little and now I’m getting to play at Samford.”

Hiers and the Bulldogs will look to sweep the conference this Saturday as Mercer comes to Seibert Stadium. Kickoff is set for 12 p.m. CT.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers attempted CPR but were unsuccessful.
2-year-old found at bottom of hotel pool
Excavator booms, adorned with the Caterpillar Inc. "CAT" logo are displayed at the Milton CAT...
Caterpillar employee ‘immediately incinerated’ after falling into pot of molten iron, OSHA says
She said she had fallen asleep in a waiting room after nurses ran some tests. (WPMI, CNN,...
Woman wakes up in empty urgent care office
A South Carolina mother was hit and killed by a vehicle after she put her child on a school...
Mother hit, killed while crossing road after putting child on school bus
Fire at Mountain Brook Village
Heavy damage after fire at Mountain Brook Village

Latest News

WBRC Sideline
Sideline Playoffs Week 3 Schedule
It is called the Pride of Alexander City Wildcat Marching Band and it is a group made of...
The Benjamin Russell High School band is getting back to its roots
This month is national scholarship month and a great time to start planning.
How to get the most out of scholarships in National Scholarship Month
Bo Scarbrough is a two time college football national championship and also a member of the...
Bo Scarbrough on Bama’s football issues this season