First Alert for a cold and sunny Thursday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Thursday! The big story today is the cold temperatures. We are starting out this Thursday morning 10-15 degrees cooler than at this time yesterday. Most spots are in the 20s and lower 30s. Today is definitely a good day to break out the sweater. When you factor in light northwest winds at 5 mph, it feels a few degrees cooler. First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing us dry with a mostly clear sky. We could see a few passing clouds this morning, but we should see plenty of blue sky and sunshine going into the afternoon hours. High temperatures will end up 15-20 degrees below average. Our normal high is around 64°F, but we’ll only see highs today in the mid 40s. When you factor in northwest winds at 10-15 mph, it’s going to feel even colder. You’ll need the heavy coat if you plan on being outside this evening. Temperatures are forecast to cool into the 30s by 7 PM with a mostly clear sky.

Freezing Temperatures Return Tomorrow Morning: With a mostly clear sky and light winds, temperatures will likely drop quickly tonight. Tomorrow morning temperatures are forecast to drop into the mid to upper 20s. Make sure you protect your plants, pipes, and pets! Tomorrow will likely start out sunny, but another cold front is forecast to move into Central Alabama Friday night into Saturday. Ahead of the front, cloud cover will likely increase across the state. We’ll likely end up mostly cloudy Friday night. Highs tomorrow afternoon could climb into the lower 50s. If you plan on being outside on Friday evening, dress warmly. Temperatures will likely drop into the upper 30s by 7 PM. Winds tomorrow will continue from the northwest at 5-10 mph with gusts up to 15-20 mph.

Weekend Forecast: The weekend remains dry across Central Alabama. We are watching a disturbance that will likely form in Texas and move eastward in the Gulf of Mexico. Some of our short-range models indicate a northern trend with cloud cover and moisture for Saturday. Rain will be possible along the U.S. Gulf Coast as the disturbance pushes to the east. It would not surprise me if a few isolated showers reached as far north as Montgomery Saturday evening. I would plan for a mostly sunny sky Saturday morning/afternoon with cloud cover increasing Saturday evening across Central Alabama. I’m keeping our forecast dry for Saturday. Highs on Saturday are forecast to climb into the lower 50s. Sunday will end up colder as northwest winds bring in another round of dry and cold air. We will likely start Sunday morning off in the upper 20s with highs only climbing into the upper 40s. Sunday will end up dry with a partly cloudy sky.

College Football Forecasts: #8 Alabama hosts Austin Peay in Tuscaloosa, AL Saturday at 11 AM. I would grab a hat and sunglasses and dress warmly. Kickoff temperatures will likely start out in the 40s with temperatures climbing into the lower 50s by the end of the game. The sky will likely start out mostly sunny with cloud cover increasing at the end of the game. Auburn hosts Western Kentucky Saturday at 3 PM. I would plan for a mostly cloudy sky with a small chance for showers at the end of the game. Temperatures will likely remain cool with kickoff temperatures in the lower 50s. I would plan for 40s for the second half of the game. UAB travels to Baton Rouge to take on #6 LSU. It will likely be a cloudy game with a chance for showers. Kickoff temperatures in the mid to upper 40s. I would dress warmly for the game and grab the poncho.

Warming Up Next Week: Our last cold day next week will likely occur on Monday. Morning temperatures could drop into the mid 20s with highs in the mid 50s. Winds will likely shift direction from the north to the east-southeast by the middle of next week. It will allow us to gradually warm up closer to average. We are forecasting high temperatures to climb into the 60s by next Tuesday and Wednesday. The big question is the timing and coverage of rain for the second half of the week. Models continue to hint at rain chances next Wednesday through Friday. Could we see rain and a few storms on Thanksgiving? It’s possible, but uncertainty remains high. We’ll hold on to a 30% chance for rain for the end of next week. Hopefully we can narrow down the timing and coverage over the weekend. Check back with us for frequent weather updates on social media, through the weather app, and on television.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.