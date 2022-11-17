LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

FDA gives OK to lab-grown chicken

Upside Foods makes chicken from cultured chicken cells.
Upside Foods makes chicken from cultured chicken cells.(Source: Twitter / UPSIDE Foods / CNN)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 1:00 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The Food and Drug Administration is giving lab-grown chicken the green light.

California-based Upside Foods will be able to start selling its products once its facilities have been inspected by the Department of Agriculture.

The FDA said it had evaluated the information submitted by Upside Foods and deemed it safe.

So far, the FDA has only given clearance for chicken made from cultured chicken cells by Upside.

Upside founder and CEO Uma Valeti has described the process as similar to brewing beer, but instead of growing yeast or microbes, they grow animal cells.

Dr. Robert Califf, the FDA commissioner of food and drugs, said in a statement that they’re ready to work with more food developers that use animal cells obtained from livestock, poultry and seafood to produce food and that the agency expects these products to be ready for the U.S. market in the near future.

Advocates said they hope cultured meat will reduce the need to slaughter animals for food and help with the climate crisis.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Double shooting in North Birmingham
Identity of 14-year-old killed in Wednesday’s shooting confirmed, suspect arrested
Fire at Mountain Brook Village
Heavy damage after fire at Mountain Brook Village
Shanquella Robinson, 25, left Charlotte on a trip to Cabo, Mexico with a group of friends on...
Family pushing for answers after daughter died during trip to Mexico
Kamille Cupcake McKinney
Justice for ‘Cupcake’ McKinney: Jury returns guilty verdict
Officers attempted CPR but were unsuccessful.
2-year-old found at bottom of hotel pool

Latest News

The parents were expecting an awesome bonding moment when they brought their baby home from the...
‘Jealous’ family cat vomits up her feelings after first meeting with newborn
A shot from the scene of the crash shows a damaged car near Whittier, Calif., on Wednesday....
GRAPHIC: Driver arrested in crash into LA County sheriff’s recruits
The parents were expecting an awesome bonding moment when they brought their baby home from the...
Family cat vomits up her feelings after first meeting with newborn
A Ukrainian sapper inspects a destroyed building during the demining of a residential area in...
Russia launches new Ukraine barrage as grain deal extended
25 law enforcement recruits injured after a wrong-way crash in California.
GRAPHIC: LA County police recruit crash caught on camera