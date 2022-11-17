LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Dora football team shows support in big way for those who cheer them on

Dora Football cheers on cheer squad
Dora Football cheers on cheer squad(Katie Carden)
By Lynden Blake
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 11:20 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WALKER COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - WBRC is bringing you the plays that matter, showcasing students in athletics who are doing good in their communities.

The Dora High School football team impressed many when they spent their Thursday showing support for the ones who always cheer them on!

The Bulldogs screamed and yelled for the cheer squad at the AHSAA Super Regional!

The girls have won two competitions so far this year, while securing a bid to nationals! D.J. Taylor said the cheerleaders always have their back on the gridiron, so he was happy to show them support on the mat.

“We see their hard work - it doesn’t go unnoticed, and we are blessed to have the opportunity to show up for them,” Taylor said.

“We’re a family and we know we can lean on each other when needed, there is so much support and backing each other up, it’s actually crazy to be a part of it,” cheerleader Caroline Whisonant said.

The stunts and flips really impressed Taylor and the rest of his team. He said they’ll go to other competitions for sure!

Next up, Dora competes at state Dec. 5-6 at the Crossplex.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Double shooting in North Birmingham
Identity of 14-year-old killed in Wednesday’s shooting confirmed, suspect arrested
Fire at Mountain Brook Village
Heavy damage after fire at Mountain Brook Village
Shanquella Robinson, 25, left Charlotte on a trip to Cabo, Mexico with a group of friends on...
Family pushing for answers after daughter died during trip to Mexico
Kamille Cupcake McKinney
Jury deliberations to begin in trial involving kidnapping, murder of Cupcake McKinney
Officers attempted CPR but were unsuccessful.
2-year-old found at bottom of hotel pool

Latest News

The hometown quarterback has thrived in his first season with the Bulldogs
Hiers helps lead Samford to its first SoCon title since 2013
WBRC Sideline
Sideline Playoffs Week 3 Schedule
It is called the Pride of Alexander City Wildcat Marching Band and it is a group made of...
The Benjamin Russell High School band is getting back to its roots
This month is national scholarship month and a great time to start planning.
How to get the most out of scholarships in National Scholarship Month