City council votes to bring scooter-sharing company to Birmingham

By Chasity Maxie
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 8:19 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - There will soon be another way to get around the city of Birmingham after the city council approved an agreement to bring another scooter-sharing company to the city.

The council voted unanimously to approve an agreement with the micro-mobility company, Lime, to begin operations in the city.

The move comes after a similar company recently stopped its operations here.

Councilman Darrell O’Quinn said getting around Birmingham can be challenging for some people, which is why he believes it’s important to have options not only for people who live here, but also for people who are visiting.

He said scooters are a convenient solution, but they’ve been problematic for the city in the past with riders abandoning them in streets and on sidewalks.

O’Quinn said the city has done its due diligence to help avoid some of these issues and said the city is trying to ensure this doesn’t happen with Lime.

“When there is a complaint that the city receives, we contact the vendor, our Department of Transportation contacts the vendor, and the vendor has 72 hours to correct the situation. After that time, we have the capacity to impound it,” O’Quinn explained.

O’Quinn said the city decided to bring Lime to Birmingham because he said they have proven track record for doing this type of business well.

The scooters should be ready for use in December.

