Authorities ask for help locating missing St. Clair Co. teen
By WBRC Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 8:40 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - The St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help locating a missing teenager.

Deputies say 16-year-old Kian Scott McLoughlin went missing from his residence on County Road 33 Monday evening, Nov. 14, around 9:30 p.m.

They say Kian may be wearing a hoodie, jeans, black Nike athletic choses, and he could be on foot.

The Sheriff’s Office says they received tips he was seen on the Highway 411 corridor between Ashville and Moody walking, possibly wearing a backpack.

If you’ve seen him or know any information, you’re asked to call the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office at 205-884-3333 or you can call Investigator Bosworth at 205-473-1285.

Posted by Office of the Sheriff - St. Clair County Alabama on Wednesday, November 16, 2022

