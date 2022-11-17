Alabama Community College System helps with bus driver shortage

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -As a school bus driver shortage continues to plague school systems, Shelby County Schools and the Alabama Community College System have a solution to help fill vacant positions.

Anyone interested in becoming a school bus driver must obtain a class B CDL with a school bus and passenger endorsement. Additionally, according to new guidelines from the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA), bus drivers must complete a training course.

The cost of the training was too expensive for some people interested in becoming a school bus driver, many saying they could not afford it, which was hurting the recruitment of school bus drivers.

Now, colleges across the state will offer that course for free

Shelby County school system transportation coordinator Rick Vines said, fortunately, The Alabama Community College System received a grant to be able to write a curriculum that would cover what the FMCSA is asking for.

“We are in desperate need of school bus drivers,” Vines said. “We have several postings right now. We’ve had them all summer long of bus driver positions that we are trying to fill. We don’t have qualified applicants for the overwhelming majority of the postings, so yes there is a huge need.”

After taking the course folks are now eligible to participate in a state class that puts them on the path to becoming a school bus driver.

If anyone is interested in driving a school bus for Shelby County Schools, visit shelbyed.k12.al.us.

