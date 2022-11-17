LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Alabama Community College System helps with bus driver shortage

By Aajene Robinson
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 8:48 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -As a school bus driver shortage continues to plague school systems, Shelby County Schools and the Alabama Community College System have a solution to help fill vacant positions.

Anyone interested in becoming a school bus driver must obtain a class B CDL with a school bus and passenger endorsement. Additionally, according to new guidelines from the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA), bus drivers must complete a training course.

The cost of the training was too expensive for some people interested in becoming a school bus driver, many saying they could not afford it, which was hurting the recruitment of school bus drivers.

Now, colleges across the state will offer that course for free

Shelby County school system transportation coordinator Rick Vines said, fortunately, The Alabama Community College System received a grant to be able to write a curriculum that would cover what the FMCSA is asking for.

“We are in desperate need of school bus drivers,” Vines said. “We have several postings right now. We’ve had them all summer long of bus driver positions that we are trying to fill. We don’t have qualified applicants for the overwhelming majority of the postings, so yes there is a huge need.”

After taking the course folks are now eligible to participate in a state class that puts them on the path to becoming a school bus driver.

If anyone is interested in driving a school bus for Shelby County Schools, visit shelbyed.k12.al.us.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers attempted CPR but were unsuccessful.
2-year-old found at bottom of hotel pool
Excavator booms, adorned with the Caterpillar Inc. "CAT" logo are displayed at the Milton CAT...
Caterpillar employee ‘immediately incinerated’ after falling into pot of molten iron, OSHA says
She said she had fallen asleep in a waiting room after nurses ran some tests. (WPMI, CNN,...
Woman wakes up in empty urgent care office
A South Carolina mother was hit and killed by a vehicle after she put her child on a school...
Mother hit, killed while crossing road after putting child on school bus
Fire at Mountain Brook Village
Heavy damage after fire at Mountain Brook Village

Latest News

Authorities ask for help locating missing St. Clair Co. teen
Authorities ask for help locating missing St. Clair Co. teen
There will soon be another way to get around the City of Birmingham. The city council approving...
City council votes to bring scooter-sharing company to Birmingham
Jefferson County District Attorney, Danny Carr, U.S. Attorney, Prim Escalona, and Jefferson...
Community leaders offer perspectives on gun violence
McCalla man arrested on domestic violence, drug trafficking charges
McCalla man arrested on domestic violence, drug trafficking charges