Talladega PD searching for burglary suspect

TALLADEGA COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - The Talladega County Sheriff’s Office is searching for 23-year-old Jaelund Dushun Woods who is wanted for burglary 3rd degree.

Woods is described as a Black male, 5′9 ft. and 165 lbs. Woods was last seen in the Selma area.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Woods, call the Police or CrimeStoppers using their 24-hour tip line 334-215-STOP (7867) or 1-833-AL1-STOP.

