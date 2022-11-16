LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Talladega PD searching for burglary suspect

Jaelund Dushun Woods
Jaelund Dushun Woods(Talladega Police)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 5:16 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLADEGA COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - The Talladega County Sheriff’s Office is searching for 23-year-old Jaelund Dushun Woods who is wanted for burglary 3rd degree.

Woods is described as a Black male, 5′9 ft. and 165 lbs. Woods was last seen in the Selma area.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Woods, call the Police or CrimeStoppers using their 24-hour tip line 334-215-STOP (7867) or 1-833-AL1-STOP.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers attempted CPR but were unsuccessful.
2-year-old found at bottom of hotel pool
Excavator booms, adorned with the Caterpillar Inc. "CAT" logo are displayed at the Milton CAT...
Caterpillar employee ‘immediately incinerated’ after falling into pot of molten iron, OSHA says
She said she had fallen asleep in a waiting room after nurses ran some tests. (WPMI, CNN,...
Woman wakes up in empty urgent care office
A South Carolina mother was hit and killed by a vehicle after she put her child on a school...
Mother hit, killed while crossing road after putting child on school bus
Fire at Mountain Brook Village
Heavy damage after fire at Mountain Brook Village

Latest News

Happy Thanksgiving
Birmingham councilmember to give away free turkeys for Thanksgiving
Sleeping cots
Birmingham to open warming station ahead of freezing temperatures
Source: WBRC video
Tuscaloosa organization hoping to end gun violence
Source: WBRC video
Heating your home safely