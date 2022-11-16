Sideline Playoffs Week 3 Schedule
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 10:36 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Thompson at Hoover - Game of the Week
Deshler at Oneonta
Lynn at Coosa Christian
Arab at Pleasant Grove
Leeds at Ramsay
Hartselle at Mountain Brook
Muscle Shoals at Gardendale
Marion County at Pickens County (Reform)
Gordo at Piedmont
Reeltown at B.B. Comer (Sylacauga)
Andalusia at Anniston
Tuscaloosa Academy at Fyffe
Aliceville at Pisgah
Cherokee County at Randolph
Homewood at Saraland
Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.