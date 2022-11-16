LawCall
Sideline Playoffs Week 3 Schedule

WBRC Sideline
By WBRC Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 10:36 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Thompson at Hoover - Game of the Week

Deshler at Oneonta

Lynn at Coosa Christian

Arab at Pleasant Grove

Leeds at Ramsay

Hartselle at Mountain Brook

Muscle Shoals at Gardendale

Marion County at Pickens County (Reform)

Gordo at Piedmont

Reeltown at B.B. Comer (Sylacauga)

Andalusia at Anniston

Tuscaloosa Academy at Fyffe

Aliceville at Pisgah

Cherokee County at Randolph

Homewood at Saraland

