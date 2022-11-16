Restoration Ministries aims to eradicate growing crime problem

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) -It’s no secret that crime is prevalent no matter where you go, but one Tuscaloosa County group hopes to not only change the trend, but get to the root cause of what’s driving the criminal elements.

Restoration Ministries organized in 2012 with a singular focus at the time in working with people who spent time in prison. That focus changed about a year ago to something bigger and broader based.

Tommy Woods and Mason Bonner are on a mission.

“Just about every weekend we’ve had shootings and killings,” said Tommy Woods, a board member of the Restoration Ministries.

“As one city official said you can’t spend your way out of this problem,” said Bonner, who is the Director of Social Justice and Community Engagement for Stillman College.

With that thought in mind, Bonner and Woods have taken their challenge to the streets, to neighborhoods, churches, and door-to-door, all with the idea of getting everyone involved and coming together with a common goal to stop what they say is the “nonsense” of hurting one another. So far the men have canvassed three neighborhoods in Tuscaloosa.

“We went to Bethal Baptist, Beuler Baptist Church and St. Peter AME Zion Church,” said Woods. “We started out with three churches this year and we asked them if they would assume the neighborhood around them and that’s what we did.”

Mason Bonner acknowledges their efforts won’t pay off overnight. It’s a process of sheer grit with a clear-eyed focus to reverse the trend over the long haul.

“You have to change the hearts of people,” Bonner said. “You don’t change them in a matter of days, weeks or even months. You have to have a process to go through, educate them first and inform them of ways they can do better.”

Bonner, Woods and their Restoration Ministries group have just started the process, one that included a recent a symposium to brainstorm ways to change the culture of crime.

“That’s what the walk is all about, to get into the homes and find out what they are responsible for because parents are responsible for their children’s values,” said Bonner.

While it is too early in the game to measure success, the men say they are determined to make a difference starting with one life at a time.

Tommy Woods and Mason Bonner say they’re not surprised by what they’ve seen so far and that’s the lack of home values and manners at home, but it won’t deter them from keeping their challenge at the forefront of their mission.

