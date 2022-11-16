Pelham Fire Station No. 3 now open at new location

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -A Pelham fire station has moved in order to better serve the fastest growing area in the city. Fire Station No. 3 is now open on Shelby County Highway 11.

This facility has been a long time coming. The project has been in the works for eight years and they are excited for it to be functional and serving the community.

The firefighters have already moved into the new station, which can house up to six firefighters with six induvial bunk rooms.

The fire marshal and some inspector’s offices will also be located at the new facility. Also, and firefighters said this is a game changer, they have drive-thru bays that give them the ability to pull through the bay versus backing in.

The biggest change, however, is also the biggest safety factor. The firefighters’ response time for this area has been cut down.

Fire Chief Mike Reid said seconds and minutes count.

“Reducing it as much as 10 minutes to our 5–7-minute window that is our goal for response in our city,” Reid said.

Chief Reid said with this new facility they will be able to get on the scene much faster.

