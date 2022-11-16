LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

No injuries in Mountain Brook Village fire

By WBRC Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 6:19 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Thankfully no one was injured when a building in Mountain Brook Village caught fire early Wednesday morning according to fire officials.

The fire started around 2 a.m. at the Ray A Poyner building.

Fire at Mountain Brook Village
Fire at Mountain Brook Village(wbrc)
Fire at Mountain Brook Village
Fire at Mountain Brook Village(wbrc)

Homewood, Vestavia and Mountain Brook Fire Departments responded to the scene.

The fire was under control by around 4 a.m.

No word yet on what caused the fire.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers attempted CPR but were unsuccessful.
2-year-old found at bottom of hotel pool
Excavator booms, adorned with the Caterpillar Inc. "CAT" logo are displayed at the Milton CAT...
Caterpillar employee ‘immediately incinerated’ after falling into pot of molten iron, OSHA says
A South Carolina mother was hit and killed by a vehicle after she put her child on a school...
Mother hit, killed while crossing road after putting child on school bus
She said she had fallen asleep in a waiting room after nurses ran some tests. (WPMI, CNN,...
Woman wakes up in empty urgent care office
Alabama AG announces 3-count capital murder indictment of Ibraheem Yazeed for death of Aniah Blanchard

Latest News

It is called the Pride of Alexander City Wildcat Marching Band and it is a group made of...
VIDEO; Benjamin Russell HS Band
Alabama is set to execute a north Alabama man this week for a murder for hire plot in the late...
Alabama death row inmate asks court to intervene ahead of upcoming execution
Birmingham working to get FEMA money to fix storm drains
Birmingham working to repair more than 15,000 storm drains over next three years
UAB, Auburn and the University of Alabama are offering free feminine hygiene products to...
UAB, UA and Auburn offering free hygiene products