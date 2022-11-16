No injuries in Mountain Brook Village fire

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Thankfully no one was injured when a building in Mountain Brook Village caught fire early Wednesday morning according to fire officials.

The fire started around 2 a.m. at the Ray A Poyner building.

Fire at Mountain Brook Village (wbrc)

Homewood, Vestavia and Mountain Brook Fire Departments responded to the scene.

The fire was under control by around 4 a.m.

No word yet on what caused the fire.

