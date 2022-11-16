Murder investigation underway after double shooting in North Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Police are investigating after at least one person was killed in North Birmingham this morning.

It happened in the 8000 Block of 5th Avenue North around 8 a.m.

Police arrived at the scene to find a red SUV crashed into a pole. The passenger was declared dead at the scene. Another person in the vehicle was injured and taken to the hospital. According to police children were in the car but were not injured.

Witnesses say a suspect fired multiple rounds at the car.

Homicide investigation underway in the 8000 Block of 5th Avenue North.



Homicide investigation underway in the 8000 Block of 5th Avenue North.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

