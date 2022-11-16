LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Murder investigation underway after double shooting in North Birmingham

By WBRC Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 9:34 AM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Police are investigating after at least one person was killed in North Birmingham this morning.

It happened in the 8000 Block of 5th Avenue North around 8 a.m.

Police arrived at the scene to find a red SUV crashed into a pole. The passenger was declared dead at the scene. Another person in the vehicle was injured and taken to the hospital. According to police children were in the car but were not injured.

Witnesses say a suspect fired multiple rounds at the car.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers attempted CPR but were unsuccessful.
2-year-old found at bottom of hotel pool
Excavator booms, adorned with the Caterpillar Inc. "CAT" logo are displayed at the Milton CAT...
Caterpillar employee ‘immediately incinerated’ after falling into pot of molten iron, OSHA says
A South Carolina mother was hit and killed by a vehicle after she put her child on a school...
Mother hit, killed while crossing road after putting child on school bus
She said she had fallen asleep in a waiting room after nurses ran some tests. (WPMI, CNN,...
Woman wakes up in empty urgent care office
Alabama AG announces 3-count capital murder indictment of Ibraheem Yazeed for death of Aniah Blanchard

Latest News

Fire at Mountain Brook Village
Fire at Mountain Brook Village
Double shooting in North Birmingham
Double shooting in North Birmingham
It is called the Pride of Alexander City Wildcat Marching Band and it is a group made of...
The Benjamin Russell High School band is getting back to its roots
Fire at Mountain Brook Village
Heavy damage after fire at Mountain Brook Village